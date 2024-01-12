12 January 2024

Woman charged with murder after death of seven-year-old boy

By The Newsroom
12 January 2024

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of a seven-year-old boy.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called to an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the force said a seven-year-old child was confirmed to have died a short time later.

Papaipit Linse, 42, has now been charged with murder.

She has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear in court on Saturday.

