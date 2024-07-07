07 July 2024

Woman charged with murder following death of man in his 60s

By The Newsroom
07 July 2024

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of a man in his 60s in Essex.

Georgia Wildman, 30, was charged on Sunday after the man died in hospital earlier this week, Essex Police said.

The force was called to reports of a serious assault in Willingale Road, Loughton, around 10.20pm on Wednesday.

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries before he died on Thursday.

Specialist officers are now supporting the man’s family.

Wildman, of Mornington Road, Loughton, was charged following inquiries as part of a murder investigation by Essex Police’s Serious Crime Directorate.

She is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

