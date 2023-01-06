Five year old David-Mario Lazar was found with serious injuries at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon (West Midlands Police/PA)
06 January 2023

Woman charged with murder of five-year-old who died from stab wound

By The Newsroom
06 January 2023

A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy who died while in her care last January.

Elena Anghel appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday and remains in a secure mental health facility pending her trial, which is set for June this year, police said.

Anghel, aged 50 and from Coventry, was detained under the Mental Health Act after David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, on January 25 2022.

West Midlands Police said David-Mario’s family have been informed of the latest development and officers’ thoughts remain with them.

In a statement issued two days after the fatal incident, David-Mario’s parents, Cristina and Dorinel, said: “Our son, he was the most beautiful child in the world.

“He was a very happy boy. He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us.”

