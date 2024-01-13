13 January 2024

Woman charged with murder of seven-year-old boy remanded in custody

By The Newsroom
13 January 2024

A woman charged with the murder of a seven-year-old boy has been remanded in custody following a weekend court appearance.

Papaipit Linse, 42, is accused of murdering the child on Wednesday in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Swansea Magistrates’ Court heard.

It was not confirmed in court if the victim was a relation of the defendant.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to an address on Upper Market Street shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday and the force said that a seven-year-old child was confirmed to have died a short time later.

Linse, of Haverfordwest, confirmed her name, date of birth and address during the two-minute hearing on Saturday and was not asked to enter any plea.

She was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday January 16.

