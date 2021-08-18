Woman charged with murder of two-year-old boy
A woman has been charged with the murder of a two-year-old boy who died in hospital after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend
Reid Steele died on August 12 at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and was described as a “super happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent” child by his family.
Natalie Steele, 31, of Broadlands, will appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, South Wales Police said.
Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, said: “This is a harrowing case for all concerned and my thoughts go out to Reid’s family who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
“Legal proceedings are now live, and whilst I appreciate there are concerns in the community, I would urge people to refrain from speculating on social media.
“Our investigation continues, and anybody who thinks they may have relevant information is urged to make contact.”