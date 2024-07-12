12 July 2024

Woman held on suspicion of murder in missing person probe as human remains found

By The Newsroom
12 July 2024

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were discovered in relation to a 65-year-old man’s disappearance in Kent.

Police said a 50-year-old woman was taken into custody on Thursday as part of a missing person investigation relating to Jeremy Rickards, from Canterbury.

Mr Rickards was reported missing on July 5 having not been seen since the beginning of June.

The investigation is being carried out by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and residents of St Martin’s Road are advised to expect an ongoing police presence in the area

His family has been informed as officers are working to identify the deceased, after human remains were found at a property in St Martin’s Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police.

A spokesman said: “The investigation is being carried out by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and residents of St Martin’s Road are advised to expect an ongoing police presence in the area.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Victim of Holly Willoughby plotter says lack of punishment served as ‘encouragement’

news

Deaths of BBC commentator’s wife and daughters ‘utterly devastating’

news

Screams heard as three women murdered in quiet suburban cul-de-sac

news