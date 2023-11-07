Woman just missed mother’s death due to care home Covid rules, inquiry told

A woman missed being with her mother when she died in a care home by seconds because of Covid restrictions during the pandemic, an inquiry has heard.

Natasha Hamilton had to wait for the results of a Covid test and then “wait her turn” to visit her mother, and she arrived just too late to say a final farewell.

Her mother Anne Duke, who had dementia, died on November 13, 2021 and her cause of death was given as Alzheimer’s and pneumonia.

She had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s aged 56 in 2014 and was admitted into a care home in 2018.

I opened the door and my dad was frantic and I looked at my sister and my sister just nodded at me, and I’d missed being with my mum by seconds because we had to stagger who was coming into the care home

Ms Hamilton told the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry that dementia “destroyed” her mother, but she visited the care home regularly before the pandemic and “cherished” the moments she spent with her.

She told the inquiry she did not have a chance to say a final goodbye to her mother as she was “waiting her turn” while her father and sister were in the room.

Her voice choking with emotion, she said: “I was up in my in-laws’ house because I wasn’t able to enter the care home until a certain point.

“I had to take a PCR Covid test and I got to my mum’s room, I opened the door and my dad was frantic and I looked at my sister and my sister just nodded at me, and I’d missed being with my mum by seconds because we had to stagger who was coming into the care home.”

The inquiry, taking place before Lord Brailsford in Edinburgh, continues.