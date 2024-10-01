01 October 2024

Woman raped and killed on park bench, court told

By The Newsroom
01 October 2024

A woman was raped and killed by a stranger on a park bench after a night out, a court has heard.

Natalie Shotter, 37, was found dead on a bench in Southall Park, west London, on July 17 2021.

Homeless Mohamed Iidow, 35, is on trial at the Old Bailey charged with her rape and manslaughter.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC gave a brief outline of the case as a jury panel was selected to try the case.

She said: “In short, it is alleged that he raped Natalie Shotter and that the act of rape caused Natalie Shotter’s death.”

