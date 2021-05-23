Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was shot in Southwark
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was shot in Southwark
By The Newsroom
12:51pm, Sun 23 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the early hours of Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman, who is thought to be in her 20s, was found after officers were called to reports of gunshots in Consort Road in Peckham, south-east London, shortly before 3am.

Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service attended the scene in Southwark

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are leading the investigation.

I would appeal to the residents of Consort Road and the surrounding area to check any doorbell or dashcam footage for any suspicious activity that may relate to this investigation

Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele said: “We are all hoping that this young woman’s condition improves. Our investigation is in its early stages and urgent inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.

“I would appeal to the residents of Consort Road and the surrounding area to check any doorbell or dashcam footage for any suspicious activity that may relate to this investigation.”

A police spokesman said there is a significant police presence in the area and a number of roads are closed.

No arrests have yet been made.

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

PA