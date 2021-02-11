Woman targeted in voyeurism offence says killer ‘was just allowed to carry on’

A woman who was watched by Pawel Relowicz as she had sex said the meat processing worker “was allowed to just carry on targeting vulnerable women to the point where his actions had tragic and deadly consequences”.

The complainant in one of the four voyeurism charges Relowicz admitted after he was arrested on suspicion of abducting Libby Squire told Channel 4 News these type of offences should always be taken seriously.

She told the programme: “These things shouldn’t be taken lightly because it may just be somebody who isn’t really a threat.

“On the other hand, it might be somebody who’s going to go on to do more similar offences as we’ve seen very sadly, tragically, in this case, something far, far worse.”

The woman said: “We did get to move on with our lives and that’s not something she and her family get to do because of this evil man who was allowed to just carry on targeting vulnerable women to the point where his actions had tragic and deadly consequences.”

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Relowicz committed a series of bizarre sex offences in the months before killing Ms Squire including exposing himself in public, masturbating in front of women and watching them through their windows as they changed or had sex.

Libby Squire (Humberside Police/PA) (PA Media)

He pleaded guilty to nine charges, including voyeurism, outraging public decency and burglary, and was sentenced to eight and a half years in jail, later reduced to five years and eight months on appeal.

The woman told Channel 4 News: “He didn’t particularly care when I saw him.

“He made eye contact.

“It was one of those moments when it sort of takes a little while to comprehend what was actually happening.”

She said: “I hope that the attitude towards these things does shift, people realise that they deserve to report things, to have them investigated, to not be embarrassed, to feel supported by the authorities and the people around them.”