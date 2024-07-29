Woman treated for skin cancer after 11-year-old daughter spots mole on back

A woman is being treated for skin cancer after her 11-year-old daughter spotted a mole on her back as she stepped out of the shower.

Natasha Gowan, of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, was getting ready for her daughter Maisy’s football game when the youngster pointed out the mole.

The 43-year-old teaching assistant rang her GP and was diagnosed with aggressive melanoma two weeks later.

“It was a Saturday morning, and we were just getting ready for Maisy’s football,” said mother-of-two Ms Gowan.

“I popped into the shower and when I came out I wrapped a towel around me.

“Where the mole is positioned, it is almost impossible for me to see, but Maisy immediately spotted it and said ‘Wow, Mum, your mole has really grown’.

“I grabbed a mirror and I could see the mole had changed substantially and grown.

“I was later told it was 6.3mm, which is very large.”

The pair are sharing their story, together with Cancer Research UK, to urge people to enjoy the sun safely this summer.

“Without Maisy spotting my mole who knows what would have happened,” Ms Gowan said.

“They size it by thickness and 4mm is the highest stage.

“I’ve had my results and unfortunately it’s spread to my lymph nodes.

“It’s still treatable, but more intense treatment.

“Given the great British weather, it’s natural to want to make the most of warmer days but I’m urging people to be prepared and take care.

“Now I always try and spend some time out of the sun, wear a hat and sunglasses, make sure my shoulders are covered and that I’ve got my sunscreen with me at all times.”

Ms Gowan, who has fair hair and blue eyes, said she always enjoyed the sunshine but never got burnt.

Her daughter Maisy said: “The mole was big and purple, and I was pleased mum got it checked quickly as I was worried.”

Ms Gowan had a general anaesthetic to remove her mole, which left her with a 10cm scar, and also had biopsies taken from her lymph nodes to check if the cancer had spread.

She said: “Being diagnosed with skin cancer was a huge shock and a very difficult time for me.

“As a family we went through so much, and that’s why I’m sharing my story to help spare others from similar heartache.

“I hope I can encourage people to think about their sun habits and take precautions.

“It’s so important when so many skin cancer cases could be prevented by being safe in the sun and using a combination of shade, clothing and sunscreen to avoid burning.”

– For skin cancer information and sun safety tips see cruk.org/sunsafety