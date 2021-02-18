Woman’s body found after house collapse

Ramsbottom house collapse
Ramsbottom house collapse (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
12:31pm, Thu 18 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The body of a woman has been found after a house collapsed.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to reports that a house had collapsed in Ramsbottom Bury, just before 9.30pm on Wednesday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another woman and child were taken to hospital with minor injuries, the force said.

Five properties, in East View in Summerseat, were evacuated as a precaution and three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

A joint investigation is being carried out by police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and local authorities in Bury.

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

Ramsbottom

PA