Everton have had an up and down first half of the season.

Head coach Willie Kirk, who recently signed a new contract until the end of June 2023, led his team to an FA Cup final at Wembley last month where they were defeated in a thriller by Manchester City.

Meanwhile the side sit fifth in the WSL on 14 points after winning four of their nine games.

Willie Kirk has led the side to a comfortable position in the WSL table (PA Images)

League position (last season at Christmas in brackets): 5th place- 14 points (5th place- 15 points)

WSL record so far this season: P: 9, W: 4, D: 2, L: 3

Season highlights: 6-0 v Aston Villa

The season’s highlight was the 6-0 away victory against newly-promoted Aston Villa in October.

Australian star Hayley Raso and Claire Emslie scored two each, and Gauvin and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah were also on target.

Izzy Christiansen re-signed for the club late last year after previously being a Toffee during the 2008/2009 season (PA Wire)

Key Player: Izzy Christiansen

Christiansen has been a crucial part of Everton’s success so far, with the midfielder has bringing a wealth of experience from her time at Birmingham City and Manchester City.

The 29 year-old England international has started all nine games, dominating play in the centre of the pitch before linking up with Raso and Guavin up front.

Biggest tests to come?

Everton will have to overcome Manchester City in the second half of the season (PA)

Everton and Manchester City have already had their battles this season, but so far City have come out on top.

The Toffees will be seeking revenge for the cup and league defeats when they visit City’s Academy Stadium in March.

But before that they face league leaders Manchester United in the first fixture after the break next weekend.