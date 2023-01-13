Woodchurch man, 22, charged with murder of Elle Edwards
Connor Chapman, 22, has been charged with the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot at a pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve, Merseyside Police said.
Chapman, of Houghton Road, Woodchurch, has also been charged with: two counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and handling stolen goods.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Friday.
A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries, police said.
Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, was fatally shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.
