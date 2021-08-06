Work ethic set boxer Lauren Price apart from age of seven, says former coach

Olympic boxer Lauren Price’s appetite for hard work made her stand out from the crowd from an early age, her former kickboxing instructor has said.

The 27-year-old narrowly beat old rival Nouchka Fontijn, of the Netherlands, to reach the Olympic women’s middleweight final on Friday morning to get herself into the final against China’s Li Qian.

Price is guaranteed a medal but Robert Taylor, head of Devils Martial Arts in Blackwood, Wales, is convinced it will be the gold.

Great Britain’s Lauren Price (red) and Netherland’s Nouchka Fontijn during the women’s middleweight semi-final at the Kokugikan Arena (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Taylor began coaching Price from the age of seven and told the PA news agency that she had not struck him as anything special at first.

“But she had such an appetite for work and working hard, and obviously her skills started to develop and then she started to become more successful,” he said.

“She was training three or four times a week plus football and it was inevitable that, with her hard work and her appetite for it, she was going to do well.”

As well as her success in the boxing ring, Price is a four-time youth world kickboxing champion and has 52 caps for Wales as a footballer.

She opted to chase her dream of Olympic boxing glory over her promising club football career with Cardiff City after winning bronze at the 2016 European Championships.

Price once joked that her high pain threshold helped her stick to her gruelling training regime across kickboxing, boxing and football.

Mr Taylor said: “She does have quite a high pain threshold – she is very tough.

“There’s lots of attributes that makes her stand out – her movement, her skill for punching, her physical ability in the ring, she’s tough.”

Mr Taylor said he was not disappointed when Price picked boxing over kickboxing, saying: “At some point they’ve got to spread their wings and find their way, and, you know, we all love her at the club and we all wish her all the best in whatever she does.”

Asked if he thinks Price could bring home the gold, he said: “I think she can, her opponent is tall, she’s rangy and that seems to suit (Price’s) movement, so I think she can do it.”

Following her victory over Fontijn, Price said: “I am into the final now and it is a dream come true. I am not stopping now – my aim is to win that gold. I am going to give it my all.”

Kate French won gold in the modern pentathlon (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, Kate French, Britain’s Olympic champion in modern pentathlon, has been congratulated by the university where she studied and trained.

The 30-year-old, from Kent, finished fifth in Rio in 2016 and was considered a strong medal prospect having won gold at the World Cup final earlier this year.

Stephen Baddeley, director of sport at the University of Bath, said: “What an incredible achievement from Kate, we are all so proud of her and she really deserves this moment.

“Kate has been part of the University of Bath family for a decade now, when she arrived to combine training with Pentathlon GB at their National Performance Centre with studying sports performance.

“We have seen her talent blossom over those years thanks to her relentless hard work and dedication to her sport. Congratulations, Kate!

“It is an eighth gold medal won by University of Bath-based sportspeople at these Games and we look forward to seeing how Joe Choong and Jamie Cooke fare in the men’s final on Saturday.”

French studied sports performance at the university.