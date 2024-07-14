World leaders condemn Trump shooting as a ‘tragedy’ for democracy

Leaders across the world have described the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania as a “tragedy for democracy” as they condemned political violence.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he was “appalled” by the shooting, which saw Mr Trump sustain an injury to his ear and resulted in the death of one audience member and left two others “critically injured”, according to the Secret Service.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently returned from Washington DC for the 75th anniversary of Nato, said he hopes the US “emerges stronger” from the shooting.

“Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world,” he continued in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

“Never should violence prevail.

“I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery.

“My condolences go out to the close ones of this attack’s victim, a rally attendee.

“I extend my wishes for strength to everyone who is horrified by this event. I wish America emerges stronger from this.”

European Council president Charles Michel also “strongly condemned” the attack, adding in his post to X: “Political violence is absolutely unacceptable in a democracy.”

French president Emmanuel Macron struck a similar tone, describing the attempt on Mr Trump’s life as “a tragedy for our democracies”.

“My thoughts are with President Donald Trump, the victim of an assassination attempt,” Mr Macron posted.

“I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery. A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies.

“France shares the shock and indignation of the American people.”

Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, described Mr Trump as his “friend” as he condemned the act of violence.

“Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump,” he posted.

“Violence has no place in politics and democracies… our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”

Emerging from Nato’s 75th anniversary celebrations, which concluded earlier this week, general secretary Jens Stoltenberg said the bloc will “stand together” in the wake of the attack.

“I am shocked by the attempted assassination on former President Trump.. I wish him a speedy recovery and my thoughts are with those affected,” Mr Stoltenberg posted to X.

“Political violence has no place in our democracies. #NATO Allies stand together to defend our freedom & values.”

From neighbouring Canada, prime minister Justin Trudeau said he was “sicked” by the shooting.

“It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable,” he said in a statement on X.

“My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”