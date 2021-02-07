10 of the most spectacular looks from Super Bowl half-time history

For some, the Super Bowl is an unmissable sporting event. For others, it’s all about the half-time entertainment; we want to see just how many outfit changes, dance routines, hit medleys and pyrotechnics are pulled off.

Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd will take to the stage in Florida at the 55th edition of the annual American football battle on February 7, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs, while Miley Cyrus performs in a special 'TikTok Tailgate' pre-show event.

Sign up to our newsletter Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Submitting...

Ahead of Super Bowl LV, we look back at some of the most memorable half-time fashion looks…

1. Jennifer Lopez

In 2020, Jennifer Lopez ended her performance wearing a silver and nude bodysuit. The then 50-year-old climbed a pole, showing off some of the incredible moves she presumably learned while playing a stripper in the movie Hustlers.

2. Shakira

Co-headlining with JLo last year, Shakira donned a sparkly burgundy skirt and crop top with matching boots and cuff bracelets.

3. Beyonce

In 2016, Beyonce began her half-time show kitted out in a black leather bodysuit and gold body harness. Surrounded by dancers in similar outfits wearing black berets, the look was said to be an ode to the Black Panthers.

4. Destiny’s Child

Three years before her Black Panther homage, Beyonce reunited with former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for the half-time show. Harking back to their Destiny’s Child days, the trio each wore slightly different versions of black bodysuits teamed with over-the-knee boots.

5. Diana Ross

In 1996, Diana Ross chose a belted red shirt dress for a performance that ended with her climbing into a helicopter and being flown out of the stadium. If social media had been a thing, this moment would definitely have gone viral.

6. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake’s 2018 Super Bowl outfit got a lot of attention, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Some fans thought the camouflage and stag print Stella McCartney suit was hideous, while others enjoyed the nature-inspired ensemble.

7. Lady Gaga

When Lady Gaga headlined in 2017, some people were shocked the fashion-loving pop star only indulged in one costume change, swapping a silver sequinned bodysuit for an American football inspired white feathered crop top and silver hot pants, both looks designed by Versace.

8. Adam Levine

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s Super Bowl performance in 2019 was notable for what he didn’t wear rather than what he did. The singer started out in jeans, a vest and bomber jacket before stripping down to show off his toned, tattooed torso, much to the delight/annoyance of the audience.

9. Michael Jackson

Clad in a gold brocade embellished jacket, ankle-skimming black trousers, aviator sunglasses and one white glove, Michael Jackson made headlines in 1993 when he started his Super Bowl performance by standing stock still for two whole minutes. The King of Pop later stripped off to reveal a floaty white shirt and T-shirt.

10. Katy Perry

For Katy Perry’s trippy, beach-themed 2015 show, the singer donned a beach ball inspired crop top and miniskirt, and was surrounded by a cast of anthropomorphic sea creatures, surfboards and palm trees.