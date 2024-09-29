125 Ukrainian drones shot down over Russia

More than 100 Ukrainian drones have been shot down over Russia, sparking a wildfire and setting an apartment block alight in one of the largest barrages seen over Russian skies since the start of the war.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence reported it had shot down 125 drones overnight into Sunday across seven regions.

The south-western region of Volgograd came under particularly heavy fire, with 67 drones reportedly downed by air defences.

Seventeen drones were also seen over Russia’s Voronezh region, where falling debris damaged an apartment block and a private home, said local governor Aleksandr Gusev. Images on social media showed flames rising from the windows of the top floor of a high-rise building. No casualties were reported.

A further 18 drones were reported over Russia’s Rostov region, where falling debris sparked a wildfire, said governor Vasily Golubev.

He said the fire did not pose a threat to populated areas, but emergency services were fighting to extinguish the blaze, which had engulfed 49.4 acres of forest.

Meanwhile, 14 civilians were injured in an overnight barrage on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia after Ukrainian military leaders warned Moscow could be preparing for a new military offensive in the country’s south.

The city was targeted by Russian guide bombs in 10 separate attacks that damaged a high-rise building and several residential homes, regional governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram. More people could still be trapped beneath the rubble, he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Zaporizhzhia attack had damaged the city’s transport links.

He wrote on X: “Today, Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs. Ordinary residential buildings were damaged and the entrance of one building was destroyed. The city’s infrastructure and railway were also damaged.

“In total, 13 people were injured, and two were rescued from under the rubble. I thank all the emergency services for their rapid response and providing necessary assistance. The rubble clearing is still ongoing.”