1.5 million Ukrainians have fled country since invasion began
By The Newsroom
More than 1.5 million refugees have now crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began, the head of the UN Refugee Agency has said.
Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, tweeted on Sunday that it is “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II”.
A precise update on the refugee figures was not given.
Mr Grandi is currently visiting countries that border Ukraine.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox