22 injured in paddock area explosion at Germany’s Nuerburgring track

Twenty-two people were injured in an explosion in the paddock area of Germany’s Nuerbergring racetrack, police said on Saturday.

Police said the blast, which they believe was caused by the explosion of a compressed air canister on Friday, injured one person severely, three seriously and the others slightly, German news agency dpa reported.

Police were still at the scene on Saturday.

Several people were taken to nearby hospitals by helicopter.

The explosion happened behind a pit in track’s paddock area during a test and set-up run ahead of the NLS4 race, officials at the track in the west German town of Nuerberg said in a statement.

Organisers said the NLS24 race would go ahead after consultation with all parties involved, but said participation was voluntary.

