A-list Democrats commend Joe Biden as he drops out of US presidential race

A-list actors and Democratic Party supporters Mark Hamill and Barbra Streisand have praised Joe Biden and thanked him for his service following his withdrawal from the US presidential race.

The American president ended his bid for re-election on Sunday following mounting pressure to step aside following the June 27 debate with Republican rival Donald Trump.

Mr Biden, 81, who said his presidency had been the “greatest honour” of his life, plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, which ends at noon on January 20 2025.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Star Wars actor Hamill, 72, said: “Joe Biden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime.

“He restored honesty, dignity and integrity to the office after four years of lies, crime, scandal and chaos.

“Thank you for your service, Mr President. It’s now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honour and further your legacy.”

Funny Girl star Streisand, 82, said in a post to X: “Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his four-year term.

“We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy.”

Mr Biden has offered his “full support” to Kamala Harris to be the Democrat nominee and Freaky Friday actress Jamie Lee Curtis said the vice president was “trusted and tested”.

In a post to Instagram she said: “I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris.

“She is trusted and tested and she is a fierce advocate for women’s rights and people of colour and her message is one of hope and unity for America at her time of great national divide.”

Former chat show host Ellen DeGeneres said she was “grateful to President Biden for everything he’s done” while comedian Amy Schumer said she was “all in” for Ms Harris.

Elsewhere, pop star Ariana Grande shared Mr Biden’s post endorsing Ms Harris as the new nominee of the Democratic Party.

A number of celebrities, including long-time Democrat George Clooney, called for Mr Biden to drop out of the race days after his debate against former president Mr Trump last month in which he gave a string of nonsensical answers.

In a social media post, Hamill said that “one off night” did not “change the fact that Joe Biden is the most legislatively successful” president“in our lifetime”.

Ocean’s Eleven star Clooney, however, said in a New York Times opinion piece that the party would lose the presidential race as well as any control in Congress with him as the nominee.