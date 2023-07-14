Acropolis closed to tourists temporarily as heatwave grips Greece

Disgruntled tourists have bemoaned the temporary closing of the Acropolis in Athens as authorities shut the monument’s gates between noon and early evening amid a heatwave gripping southern Europe.

Red Cross staff handed out bottled water to tourists wilting in long queues hoping to beat the closure and scale the steps up to the gleaming Parthenon temple as temperatures were expected to peak above 40C in the Greek capital.

Some were frustrated at being left in the lurch because they were unaware of Greek authorities’ last-minute announcement of the closure.

“I even bought a 50-euro ticket to skip the line to enter and I couldn’t enter the place,” one man, who did not give his name, told The Associated Press.

Others who beat the closing time, like Sylvia from Colombia, were elated despite the heat, saying she came prepared.

“We have water, we have some ventilators,” she told the AP. “And I think it’s always an amazing experience to be here.”

Red Cross coordinator Ioanna Fotopoulou said paramedics administered first aid to a number of tourists exhibiting symptoms of dehydration and experiencing fainting spells.

In Spain, people packed the beaches as the country enjoyed a short-lived respite from its second heatwave of the summer.

Temperatures were still expected to reach 40C in at least 12 of Spain’s 17 regions on Friday, after a high of 45C scorched the south-eastern town of Albox on Wednesday.

The Aemet state weather agency said another heatwave is expected to start on Sunday with highest temperatures yet to come.

In Italy, the health ministry warned residents of 15 cities to avoid being out in the midday heat due to extreme temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to reach 12C above average in some areas this weekend.

On Cyprus, people clustered under air conditioning units and cooling fans set to full blast, as noon temperatures inland were forecast to hit a high of 43C.

Temperatures were not expected to go below 25C through the night, while humidity levels, especially along the southern coastline, were expected to reach an uncomfortable 65%.

The temperatures were forecast to hover at the same levels on Saturday, with a small dip expected the following day.

The Forestry Service issued a “red alert” regarding the fire hazard, appealing to the public to take extra care and avoid using any machinery outdoors that could spark a fire.

In the capital Nicosia, more than two dozen elderly people sought refuge at a dedicated heat shelter the municipality reserves for summer heatwaves.

Councillor Elena Loucaidou told the Associated Press that many of the elderly who are on low incomes appreciate the opportunity to save on their electricity bill and enjoy the shelter’s air conditioning.

The heat is taking a toll on the country’s economic activity, particularly in the construction sector where laws say employers must offer workers frequent water breaks, shaded rest areas and even suspend work if temperatures hit specified high levels.