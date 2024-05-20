Acting President appointed after Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

By The Newsroom
Iran’s supreme leader has appointed Mohammad Mokhber as the country’s acting President after a helicopter crash killed Ebrahim Raisi.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the announcement in a message of condolence he shared over President Raisi’s death in the crash on Sunday.
Mr Mokhber was Iran’s first vice president.
The helicopter wreckage was found on Monday in a mountainous area of north-western Iran.
Khamenei also announced five days of mourning in his message.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox