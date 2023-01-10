Climate activist sits on the ground in the village of Luetzerath (Michael Probst/AP)
Activists opposing German mine expansion lose legal bid to stay in village

A court in Germany has rejected a last-ditch attempt by climate activists to stay in an abandoned village which is due to be cleared for the expansion of a coal mine that has become a battleground between the government and environmentalists.

The regional administrative court in Muenster confirmed a lower court decision forbidding the activists from remaining in the hamlet of Luetzerath, west of Cologne.

The court dismissed the activists’ argument that civil disobedience at the site was justified due to the climate crisis.

Utility company RWE wants to extract the coal beneath Luetzerath, arguing that this is necessary to ensure energy security in Germany.

Police have said no clearance will take place until after a town hall event later on Tuesday.

In the morning, dozens of activists were stationed at a makeshift roadblock, trying to block RWE from bringing heavy machinery into the village. Police in riot gear stood by but did not immediately intervene.

