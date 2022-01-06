Kim Mi-soo dead: Actress from Disney+ series Snowdrop ‘dies suddenly’ age 29
South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, who starred in the Disney+ series Snowdrop and Netflix’s Hellbound has “died suddenly” at the age of 29.
A statement released via her agency Landscape said: “Kim suddenly left us on January 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness.”
“We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumours or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased.”
“As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private,” it continued.
“Please wish for Kim Mi-soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased.”
No cause of death has yet been given.
Kim was best known for her role as Yeo Jung-min in the Disney+ series Snowdrop.
Her character is a fourth-year student and activist who shares a dorm with Eun Young-ro, one of the protagonists portrayed by K-pop singer Jisoo.
The show is set in 1987 and takes place a few months after the June 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea.
Her other acting credits included Hi Bye, Mama!, Into the Ring and The School Nurse Files, as well as films Lipstick Revolution and Kyungmi’s World.
