Aid warehouses in Gaza looted as desperation grows and ground offensive widens

Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take basic food and hygiene products in a mark of growing desperation and the breakdown of public order three weeks into the war, a UN agency has said.

Tanks and infantry pushed into Gaza over the weekend as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a “second stage” in the conflict against Hamas, three weeks after the terror group launched a brutal incursion into Israel.

The widening ground offensive came as Israel also pounded the territory from air, land and sea, and the Gaza Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll from the conflict had risen above 8,000.

The bombardment – described by Gaza residents as the most intense of the war – knocked out most communications in the territory late on Friday, largely cutting off the besieged enclave’s 2.3 million people from the world. Communications were restored to much of Gaza early on Sunday.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it had struck more than 450 militant targets over the past 24 hours, including Hamas command centres, observation posts and anti-tank missile launching positions.

Thomas White, of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, said the warehouse break-ins were “a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza”.

He added: “People are scared, frustrated and desperate.”

Israel has allowed only a small trickle of aid to enter from Egypt, some of which was stored in one of the warehouses that was broken into, UNRWA said.

Juliette Touma, a spokeswoman for the agency, said the crowds broke into four facilities on Saturday. She said the warehouses did not contain any fuel, which has been in critically short supply since Israel cut off all shipments after the start of the war.

Residents living near Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest, meanwhile said Israeli air strikes overnight hit near the hospital complex and blocked many roads leading to it.

Israel accuses Hamas of having a secret command post beneath the hospital, without providing much evidence.

Tens of thousands of civilians are sheltering in Shifa, which is also packed with patients injured in the strikes.

The army recently released computer-generated images showing what it said were Hamas installations in and around Shifa Hospital, as well as interrogations of captured Hamas fighters who might have been speaking under duress. Israel has made similar claims before, but has not substantiated them.

Little is known about Hamas’s tunnels and other infrastructure, and the claims could not be independently verified.

The Hamas government denied the allegations and said they are aimed at justifying future Israeli strikes on the facility.

The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said another Gaza City hospital received two calls from Israeli authorities on Sunday ordering it to evacuate. It said air strikes have hit as close as 50 metres from the Al-Quds Hospital, where 12,000 people are sheltering.

Israel had ordered the hospital to evacuate more than a week ago, but it and other medical facilities have refused, saying it would mean death for patients on ventilators.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the latest evacuation order or the strikes near Shifa.

An Israeli air strike hit a two-storey house in the southern city of Khan Younis on Sunday, killing at least 13 people, including 10 from one family.

The escalation has ratcheted up domestic pressure on Israel’s government to secure the release of some 230 hostages seized in the October 7 rampage, when Hamas fighters from Gaza breached Israel’s defences and stormed into nearby towns, gunning down civilians and soldiers in a surprise attack.

Desperate family members met with Mr Netanyahu on Saturday and expressed support for an exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Hamas’s top leader in Gaza, Yehia Sinwar, said Palestinian militants “are ready immediately” to release all hostages if Israel releases all of the thousands of Palestinians held in its prisons.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, dismissed the offer as “psychological terror”.

Mr Netanyahu said during the nationally televised news conference that Israel is determined to bring back all the hostages, and he maintained the expanding ground operation “will help us in this mission”.

The Israeli military said it was gradually expanding its ground operations inside Gaza, while stopping short of calling it an all-out invasion. Casualties on both sides are expected to rise sharply as Israeli forces and Palestinian militants battle in dense residential areas.

Despite the Israeli offensive, Palestinian militants have continued firing rockets into Israel, with the constant sirens in southern Israel a reminder of the threat.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza rose on Sunday to just over 8,000 people since the war began, according to the Health Ministry. It said that includes more than 3,300 minors and over 2,000 women.

An estimated 1,700 people remain trapped beneath the rubble, according to the Health Ministry, which has said it bases its estimates on distress calls it received.

Israel says its strikes target Hamas fighters and infrastructure and that the militants operate among civilians, putting them in danger.