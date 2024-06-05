05 June 2024

Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander over accusation against innocent man

The Newsroom
05 June 2024

An Italian court has re-convicted Amanda Knox of slander, even after she was exonerated over the brutal 2007 murder of her British flatmate while the two were exchange students in Italy.

The court in Florence found that Knox had wrongly accused an innocent man, the Congolese owner of the bar where she worked part-time, of the killing of 21-year-old Meredith Kercher when she was questioned in the hours after the murder.

However, Knox will not serve any more jail time, given that the three-year sentence for slander counts as time she has already served in prison.

Knox showed no visible emotion as the verdict was read aloud.

