Amazing first image of Mars taken by China’s Tianwen-1 Probe

By UK Newsroom
14:04pm, Tue 09 Feb 2021
The first incredible image of Mars, taken by China's Tianwen-1 Probe has been received back on Earth.

The black-and-white photo released by the China National Space Administration shows geological features including the Schiaparelli crater and the Valles Marineris, a vast stretch of canyons on the Martian surface.

The photo was taken about 2.2 million kilometres (1.4 million miles) from Mars, according to CNSA, which said the spacecraft was now 1.1 million kilometres from the planet. The robotic craft ignited one of its engines to 'make an orbital correction' on Friday and was expected to slow down before being 'captured by Martian gravity' around February 10, the agency said.

Tianwen-1 is not China's first attempt to reach Mars. A previous mission with Russia in 2011 ended prematurely as the launch failed.

