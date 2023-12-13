Ambush kills seven Israeli soldiers in Gaza City

At least seven Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in Gaza City, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The army has continued to meet heavy resistance in an offensive against Hamas that has drawn international outrage and rare US criticism over the killing of thousands of civilians.

President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly called on Israel to take greater measures to spare Palestinian civilians, even as it has blocked international calls for a ceasefire and rushed military aid to its close ally.

Israel has rejected US suggestions for a post-war plan that would revive the long-dormant peace process with the Palestinians.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden said that he had told prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel was losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing”.

He added that Mr Netanyahu should change his government, which is dominated by hard-right parties. But the offensive is being conducted by a narrow war cabinet that includes two politically centrist retired generals and has overwhelming support among Israelis.

The air and ground offensive has resulted in the deaths of more than 18,400 Palestinians, mostly civilians, since the October 7 attack by Hamas that triggered the war.

Nearly 85% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have been forced to flee their homes, and much of northern Gaza resembles a moonscape.

Israeli ground troops are still locked in heavy combat with Palestinian fighters in and around Gaza City, more than six weeks after soldiers invaded the north.

Clashes raged overnight and into Wednesday in multiple areas, with especially heavy fighting in Shijaiyah, residents said.

“It’s terrifying. We couldn’t sleep,” Mustafa Abu Taha, a Palestinian agricultural worker who lives in the neighbourhood, said. “The situation is getting worse and we don’t have a safe place to go.”

The US has urged Israel to do more to reduce civilian casualties since it launched its invasion of southern Gaza this month, but the toll has continued to mount at a dizzying rate.

More than 18,400 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, whose counts from previous conflicts have tracked with Israeli and UN figures.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths but says roughly two-thirds of the dead are women and minors.