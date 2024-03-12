12 March 2024

Andrew Tate handed UK arrest warrant after being detained in Romania

By The Newsroom
12 March 2024

Online influencer Andrew Tate was detained in Romania and handed an arrest warrant issued by British authorities, his spokesperson has said.

Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan Tate were detained on Monday evening on allegations of sexual aggression in a UK case dating back to 2012-2015, said spokeswoman Mateea Petrescu.

She said the Bucharest Court of Appeal is set to make a “pivotal decision” on Tuesday on whether to execute the warrants issued by Westminster Magistrates Court.

Tate is charged in a separate case in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

He was arrested near Bucharest in December 2022 along with Tristan and two Romanian women.

Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June last year and they have denied the allegations.

