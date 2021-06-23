Antivirus software creator John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

By The Newsroom
21:03pm, Wed 23 Jun 2021
John McAfee the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official told The Associated Press.

Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favour of his extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges.

Security personnel at the Brians 2 penitentiary near the north-eastern Spanish city tried to revive McAfee, who was 75, but the jail’s medical team finally certified his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said.

The statement did not identify the US tycoon by name, but said he was a 75-year-old US citizen awaiting extradition to the country.

