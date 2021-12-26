Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90
By The Newsroom
Desmond Tutu the Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, has died aged 90, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.
An uncompromising foe of apartheid in South Africa, Tutu worked tirelessly and peacefully for its downfall.
The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first black bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanise public opinion against racial inequity both at home and globally.
