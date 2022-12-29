At least 11 dead in fire at hotel casino on Cambodia border

A fire burning through a Cambodian hotel casino has killed at least 11 people and injured 30 others, police said on Thursday.

Neighbouring Thailand sent fire appliances to help fight the blaze in the bustling border region.

Videos posted on social media showed people apparently jumping from windows after they were trapped by the fire at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipet.

In a video posted by Cambodia’s firefighting agency, onlookers could be heard shouting pleas to rescue people trapped on the roof of the hotel complex, which is more than a dozen storeys tall at its highest point.

The video showed at least one man falling as the flames reached the roof.

“Oh, please help rescue them. Pump water, pump water,” shouted the onlookers.

Thailand’s public broadcaster reported dozens of Thais were trapped inside.

The blaze that started at about midnight on Wednesday was still burning on Thursday.

Banteay Meanchey province governor Um Reatry told Cambodia’s Fresh News website that 11 people had died.

Sithi Loh, police chief in Banteay Meanchey province, said 360 emergency personnel and 11 fire appliances were sent to the scene and rescue teams were looking for victims.

He said the cause of the blaze was not known. The casino employed about 400 people.

Thai PBS reported that 50 Thais, both staff and customers, were trapped inside the complex.

It reported that Cambodian authorities requested help to deal with the fire from Thailand, which sent five fire appliances and 10 rescue vans.

Poipet in western Cambodia is opposite the more affluent Thai city of Aranyaprathet, and there is busy cross-border trade and tourism.

Thai PBS cited reports that the Aranyaprathet Hospital’s emergency ward was full and other victims had to be sent to other hospitals.