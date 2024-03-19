19 March 2024

At least 13 Russian workers trapped in collapsed gold mine

By The Newsroom
19 March 2024

At least 13 miners have been trapped in a collapsed gold mine in far eastern Russia, regional officials said.

Part of the mine collapsed in Zeysk district, in the Amur region. The Emergencies Ministry reported that 13 miners were trapped but the regional prosecutor’s office said that up to 15 could remain underground.

A rescue operation has been launched. Emergency responders have been trying to reach the miners, who were trapped at a depth of 125 metres (410 feet), via a ventilation shaft, Russian media reported.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the accident. Most mining accidents in the past have been blamed on violations of safety rules.

