19 March 2023

At least 19 killed in Bangladesh bus crash

By The Newsroom
19 March 2023

At least 19 people have been killed in a bus crash in central Bangladesh.

Another 20 people were injured when the bus travelling to the capital Dhaka from the south-western city of Khulna crashed into a ditch.

Police said the accident took place when the bus reached Shibchar in Madaripur district.

Fourteen people including the driver of the bus died at the scene, while others died later.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

