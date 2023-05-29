29 May 2023

At least two dead, others missing after tourist boat overturns in northern Italy

By The Newsroom
29 May 2023

A tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region on Sunday, with at least two people confirmed dead, Italian media reported.

Authorities were searching for several people who were still missing after a sudden whirlwind overturned a boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew, the news site La Repubblica reported.

Italian firefighters said 19 people have been saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore.

Rescue operations were continuing with divers, boats and a helicopter.

Firefighter video showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit the northern region of Lombardy on Sunday evening, forcing delays at the Malpensa airport.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hottest day of the year expected to hit during bank holiday weekend

news

Parents jailed for life for ‘savage’ Christmas Day murder of baby son

news

Hugh Grant’s claims of unlawful activity against publisher of The Sun to be tried at High Court

news