17 November 2022

Basketball star Brittney Griner begins serving sentence in Russian penal colony

By The Newsroom
17 November 2022

US basketball player Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said.

WNBA star Griner has been relocated to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometres (210 miles) east of Moscow.

“Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment,” her lawyers said in a statement.

