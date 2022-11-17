Basketball star Brittney Griner begins serving sentence in Russian penal colony
By The Newsroom
US basketball player Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said.
WNBA star Griner has been relocated to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometres (210 miles) east of Moscow.
“Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment,” her lawyers said in a statement.
