Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Andrew Medichini/AP)
31 December 2022

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies aged 95

By The Newsroom
31 December 2022

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announced on Saturday.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: “With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible.”

