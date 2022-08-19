19 August 2022

Berlin police investigate Palestinian president’s Holocaust comments

By The Newsroom
19 August 2022

Berlin police have opened a preliminary investigation against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over his comments this week that Israel had committed “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians.

The remarks, during a news conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, sparked outrage in Germany, Israel and beyond.

Police confirmed a report by German daily Bild that Mr Abbas was being investigated for possible incitement to hatred after receiving a formal criminal complaint.

Mahmoud Abbas, left, and Olaf Scholz shake hands after a press conference in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP) (AP)

Downplaying the Holocaust is a criminal offence in Germany, but the opening of a preliminary inquiry does not automatically entail a full investigation.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry said that Mr Abbas – as a representative of the Palestinian Authority – would enjoy immunity from prosecution because he was visiting the country in an official capacity.

Germany does not recognise the Palestinian Territories as a sovereign state, a position Mr Scholz reaffirmed on Tuesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boys catching up to girls for A and A* grades this year

news

Woman accusing footballer Benjamin Mendy of sexual assault says it was ‘pointless’ screaming

world news

Warning of ‘danger to life’ flooding as thunderstorms move in on UK

news