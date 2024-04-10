Biden calls Netanyahu’s approach to war against Hamas a ‘mistake’

US President Joe Biden has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war against Hamas is mistaken.

Mr Biden’s remarks in an interview that aired late Tuesday deepen an already growing rift between the two staunch allies over the war, now in its seventh month.

Those disagreements have been compounded over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s expected offensive in the city of Rafah and Israel’s recent strike on a humanitarian convoy, which killed seven aid workers, most of them foreigners.

“What he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Mr Biden told US Spanish-language broadcaster Univision in an interview conducted on April 3, two days after the strike on the World Central Kitchen aid convoy.

He was responding to a question about whether Mr Netanyahu was letting political considerations steer his decision-making in the war.

Mr Biden said Israel should agree to a ceasefire, flood beleaguered Gaza with aid for the next six to eight weeks and allow regional countries to help distribute the aid.

“It should be done now,” he said.

The Biden administration was outspoken in its support for Israel following the October 7 Hamas attack, but in recent weeks has stepped up criticism of Israel’s approach to the war.

Israel and Hamas are holding talks meant to bring about a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages, although the sides still disagree on key terms of a deal.

Israel’s bombardment and ground offensives in Gaza over the past six months have killed at least 33,360 Palestinians and wounded 74,993, Gaza’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tally, but says women and children make up two thirds of the dead.