Biden dogs banished from White House after ‘biting incident’ involving security staff
15:48pm, Tue 09 Mar 2021
Joe Biden has ordered the first high profile departures since taking office at the White House.
The President’s two German Shepherd dogs have been banished back to Delaware after what has been described as a ‘biting incident’.
Sources told CNN that the incident involved three-year-old Major, the younger of the two dogs, and a member of White House security.
Major was adopted from a Delaware animal shelter in 2018 and is the first rescue dog to live in the White House.
The innocent victim of the episode, Champ, is approximately 13 who moved in less than a week after the inauguration.
It is no known how long the two will be in the dog house, before they are allowed to return to Washington.