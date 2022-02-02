Biden sends troops to Poland, Germany and Romania as Russia tensions rise
By The Newsroom
US President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops to Poland and Germany this week and roughly 1,000 more who are already based in Germany will go to Romania, a senior administration official has said.
The move comes amid stalled talks with Russia over its military build-up at Ukraine’s borders.
They underscore growing fears across Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to invade Ukraine — and smaller Nato countries on the eastern flank worry they could be next.
