Biden urges ‘don’t be consumed by rage’ as he tells Israel ‘you’re not alone’

US President Joe Biden said Israel had agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt, with the understanding it would be subject to inspections and that it should go to civilians and not Hamas militants.

In remarks from Tel Aviv where the president had gone to show support for Israel following a brutal and deadly attack on October 7 that killed roughly 1,400 people, Mr Biden cautioned the nation against all-consuming rage.

“I understand. Many Americans understand,” Mr Biden said, likening the attack to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US that killed nearly 3,000 people.

“You can’t look at what has happened here… and not scream out for justice. While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it.”

Israel had cut off the flow of food, fuel and water to the Gaza Strip after the attack. Mediators have been struggling to break a deadlock over providing supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals.

An explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital compounded the suffering.

Shortly after Mr Biden’s remarks, Israel confirmed food, water and medicine would begin to flow, though the timing was not immediately clear.

There were conflicting claims of who was responsible for the hospital blast.

Officials in Gaza quickly blamed an Israeli air strike. Israel denied it was involved and released a flurry of video, audio and other information that it said showed the blast was instead due to a missile misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. The Islamic Jihad dismissed that claim.

The Associated Press has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.

Mr Biden on Wednesday said data from his defence department showed it was not likely a strike by the Israeli military.

And a National Security Council spokesperson later posted on social media that an analysis of “overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information” showed that Israel was not behind the attack. But the US continued to collect evidence.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Mr Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting.

But he said there were “a lot of people out there” who were not sure what caused the blast, which sparked protests throughout the Middle East.

Mr Biden said he had spoken with the Israeli cabinet “to agree to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance of civilians in Gaza”.

“Let me be clear,” Mr Biden said. “If Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people.”

Mr Biden also announced an additional 100 million dollars in humanitarian aid for Gaza and the West Bank.

Mr Biden had also been scheduled to visit Jordan to meet with Arab leaders on Wednesday, but the summit was called off after the hospital explosion.

His remarks in Tel Aviv spoke both to the horrors that the Israelis had endured, but also the growing humanitarian crisis for Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

He told Mr Netanyahu he was “deeply saddened and outraged” by the hospital explosion. But he also stressed that “Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people, and it has brought them only suffering”.

And he spoke of the need to find ways of “encouraging life-saving capacity to help the Palestinians who are innocent, caught in the middle of this”.

Mr Biden reiterated the US was firmly behind Israel.

“I want you to know you’re not alone. We will continue to have Israel’s back as you work to defend your people,” Mr Biden said. “We’ll continue to work with you and partners across the region to prevent more tragedy to innocent civilians.”

Mr Netanyahu called the president’s visit “deeply, deeply moving”, adding: “I know I speak for all the people of Israel when I say thank you Mr President, thank you for standing with Israel today, tomorrow and always.”

Mr Netanyahu said Mr Biden had rightly drawn a clear line between the “forces of civilisation and the forces of barbarism”, saying Israel was united in its resolve to defeat Hamas.

“The civilised world must unite to defeat Hamas,” he said.

Mr Biden also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog as well as Israeli first responders and the families of victims and those being held hostage by Hamas. He held their hands, embraced them and listened quietly as their voices cracked as they spoke of the horrors they had seen.

Outrage scuttled Mr Biden’s plans to visit Jordan, where King Abdullah II was to host meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. But Mr Abbas withdrew in protest, and the summit was subsequently cancelled outright.

Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s foreign minister, told a state-run television network that the war is “pushing the region to the brink”.