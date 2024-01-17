Blinken calls pathway to Palestinian state ‘necessity for Israeli security’

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has reiterated the need for a “pathway to a Palestinian state” at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos, saying that Israel would not achieve “genuine security” without it.

Mr Blinken said that if Israel can be brought into the fold of the Middle East, the region would be coming together to isolate Iran, which he called “the biggest concern in terms of security”, as well as its proxies including Yemen’s Houthi rebels who have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea.

He added: “The problem is getting from here to there, and of course, it requires very difficult, challenging decisions. It requires a mindset that is open to that perspective.”

Mr Blinken said that what is different now is the mindset of leaders in the Arab and Muslim world on integrating Israel into the region and that he feels “a fierce urgency of now” because “we’re in the midst of what is human tragedy in so many ways in the Middle East right now – for the Israelis and Palestinians alike”.

His comments came as Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian prepared to sit down for a one-on-one chat with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria later on Wednesday at Davos.

A day earlier, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said in a Davos panel that his country agreed “regional peace includes peace for Israel” and responded “certainly” when asked if Saudi Arabia would recognise Israel as part of a larger political agreement.

“But that can only happen through peace for the Palestinians, through a Palestinian state,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a right-wing government that is opposed to Palestinian statehood, and Mr Netanyahu himself recently said that his actions over the years prevented the formation of such a state.

Mr Blinken said Israelis would need to decide on its leadership and its direction, saying it is up to them whether the country can “seize the opportunity that we believe is there” and calling this “an inflection point” for the Middle East that requires hard decisions.

The leaders of France, Argentina and Spain also will deliver speeches on a busy second day of the elite gathering, where heads of state mingle with corporate executives, activists and others.

It also takes a turn toward the environmental and climate concerns that have led to pleas from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the world to come together to take more united action against global warming.

“Let me be very clear – the phaseout of fossil fuels is essential and inevitable,” Mr Guterres said in a speech at Davos.

He cited scientists’ recent findings that last year was the hottest on record, but forecasts show Earth could grow hotter still.

“As climate breakdown begins, countries remain hellbent on raising emissions,” Mr Guterres added.

“Our planet is heading for a scorching three-degree increase in global temperatures. Droughts, storms, fires and floods are pummelling countries and communities.”

Experts and policymakers at Davos will also take up weighty issues like ensuring a sustainable Middle East and North Africa, working to crack down on plastic waste and searching for ways to maintain life on Earth itself, amid growing threats to biodiversity.