09 April 2022

Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

By UK Newsroom
09 April 2022

Boris Johnson has met President Volodymr Zelensky in Kyiv in a “show of solidarity” with Ukraine, Downing Street has said.

A No 10 spokesman said the Prime Minister was using the unannounced visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid.

“The Prime Minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” the spokesman said.

“They will discuss the UK’s long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”

A picture of the meeting was posted online by the Ukrainian embassy in London.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tennis legend Boris Becker faces jail for moving cash from business account after bankruptcy

news

Murderer of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa jailed for at least 36 years for sexually motivated attack

news

Rishi Sunak: ‘To smear my wife to get at me is awful’

news