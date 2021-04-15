Breaking: defendant Derek Chauvin pleads the Fifth Amendment and will NOT testify at murder trial into death of George Floyd
16:08pm, Thu 15 Apr 2021
Derek Chauvin spoke at his trial into the death of George Floyd today, but only to confirm that he will not testify.
The former Minneapolis police officer addressed the court ahead of proceedings on Thursday morning saying he had decided to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
In a brief exchange with defence attorney Eric Nelson, Chauvin confirmed that it was his decision and had been made the previous night after a long consideration.
“Is this your decision not to testify?” Judge Peter Cahill asked him.
“It is, your honour,” Chauvin said.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday.