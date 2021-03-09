BREAKING: Palace reacts to Meghan and Harry interview
17:44pm, Tue 09 Mar 2021
Buckingham Palace has reacted to yesterday’s bombshell Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The Palace issued a statement, saying issues of race are ‘concerning’ and ‘will be addressed’.
A palace spokesman said “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.
“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.
“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”
