Caitlyn Jenner may run for Governor of California

By US Newsroom
22:34pm, Thu 08 Apr 2021
The long-time Republican is considering running in the event that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom ends up facing a recall election.

In addition, the transgender activist has enlisted the campaign services of Brad Parscale who was the campaign manager for former President Donald Trump whose ban on transgender people serving in the military was reversed by the Biden administration.

Jenner was an outspoken supporter of Trump until 2018, when the ban was initiated.

California recall organisers have exceeded the necessary signatures to force an election but recent polling suggests that only 40 per cent of voters in the state support a recall of Newsom.

