California overtakes New York for greatest number of Covid deaths
16:35pm, Wed 10 Feb 2021
California has surpassed New York for the most deaths from Covid-19.
The virus has claimed the lives of almost 45,000 people there - the number of fans that can fit in the lower bowl at the San Francisco 49ers home stadium which, in fact, is now being used as a vaccination site.
Governor Gavin Newsom said: "The administration will be phasing in direct allocations of the vaccines to community health clinics, directly putting allocations into that clinic network all throughout the state of California, which will also advance the cause of equity in terms of the distribution."
Nearly 4 million people have received at least one shot of the vaccine in California. But that's still less than 10% of its population.