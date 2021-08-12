Canadian PM Trudeau set to call election for September 20, official says

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
23:07pm, Thu 12 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce on Sunday that he is calling a snap election for September 20, a source familiar with the plans told The Associated Press.

Mr Trudeau is seeking to win the majority of seats in Parliament. His Liberal party fell just short of that two years ago and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation.

Mr Trudeau wants to capitalise on the fact that Canada is now one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world.

He is less personally popular than he once was but his government’s handling of the pandemic has been widely viewed as a success.

Canada has enough vaccines for every Canadian and the country flattened the epidemic curve while spending hundreds of billions to prop up the economy amid lockdowns.

Sign up to our newsletter

Canada

Election

AP